Tona Blackburn

Tona Lucille Blackburn, 69, of Van Buren went to be with her Lord and Savior on Nov. 8, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born March 6, 1951, in Fort Smith to Robert and Ruby Kimbley.

Tona was a retired school teacher from Metro Christian School in Fort Smith, where she taught English after graduating from College of the Ozarks in Clarksville. She was a member of Church of Christ, a district trainer for the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and a huge supporter of the Van Buren High School Band as well as the University of Central Arkansas Band.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Wayne Kimbley.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, David Blackburn; three sons, Roy Blackburn of Mulberry, Walter Blackburn of Rogers and Steven Blackburn (Karen) of Fayetteville; two brothers, Richard Kimbley of Fort Smith and Sam Kimbley (Richard) of Fayetteville; four grandsons, Brad, Frank, Anthony and Jacen Blackburn; and her stepmother, Linda Kimbley of Fort Smith.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Clarksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be John House, David Plummer, Wayne Pope, Matt Shotzman, Tyler Henderson and Paul Sims.



