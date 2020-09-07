Trina Yerby
Trina Gail Gilbert Yerby, 60, of Van Buren died peacefully on Sunday morning, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home.
Trina was a 1978 graduate of Van Buren High School. She was known for her beautiful singing voice and was a member of the Van Buren High School Treblettes. She graduated from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin in 1990 and the University of Arkansas Law School in 1995. She was a member of Mayflower United Methodist Church and Crawford County and Arkansas Bar Associations and an active participant of Noahs of Ark Walk to Emmaus Group in Central Arkansas. She was a parent counsel attorney for the State of Arkansas in Pope, Yell and Conway Counties. She had also worked in the oil and mortgage industries.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ken Gilbert in 2016.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lance Yerby of the home; a son and daughter-in-law, Gage and Amanda Yerby of Van Buren; a grandson, Dalton Yerby of Van Buren; her mother, Norma Gilbert of Fort Smith; a brother, Eddie Gilbert of Fort Smith; two sisters, Robbie Lewis (Brent) and Tekie Rogers, both of Fort Smith; two sisters-in-law, Leah Harger (Greg) of Prairie Grove and Lisa Moose (John) of Van Buren; a brother-in-law, Vince Yerby of Van Buren; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 at Heritage Church in Van Buren with burial to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be her nephews, Brian Dodson, Jamie Dodson, Carson Lewis, Cameron Lewis, Richard Darden, Matthew Harger and Jordan Yerby.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
