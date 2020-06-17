Velma Newton
Velma Newton
Velma Lee Newton, 82, of Van Buren died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service was held Friday at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Turner; two sons, Carl and Darrell Newton; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
