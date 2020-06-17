Or Copy this URL to Share

Velma Newton

Velma Lee Newton, 82, of Van Buren died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service was held Friday at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

She is survived by a daughter, Carol Turner; two sons, Carl and Darrell Newton; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.



