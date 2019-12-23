|
Velta Likens
Velta Ruby Likens, 81, of Van Buren died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Van Buren.
Family-held memorial service was held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Dyer Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by a daughter, Denna Wackerly of Cedarville; two sons, Danny Likens of Van Buren and Larry Likens of Roland; two sisters, Edna Owens of Cedarhill, Texas, and Thelma Morrell of Dyer; a brother, George McAdoo of Canton, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Dec. 28, 2019