Vera Durbin

Vera Mae Durbin, 85, of Van Buren died Aug. 4, 2020, at a local hospital.

Funeral service was held Friday at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.

She is survived by a daughter, Diana Lee; a son, Roy Durbin; and five grandchildren.



