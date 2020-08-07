1/
Vera Meyer
1956 - 2020
Vera Meyer
Vera Elizabeth Meyer, 64, of Mountainburg passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born June 16, 1956, in Mulberry to Paul and Marjorie Meyer. She was a registered nurse.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Phyllis Alexander; a brother, Glenn Meyer; and a brother-in-law, Larry Matsler.
She is survived by two sisters, Lois Matsler of Charleston and Letha Wells of Mulberry; a brother, Carl Meyer of Mountainburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be at Conley Cemetery in Mountainburg, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
August 6, 2020
Vera was the best! Best co-worker and friend. I would tell her often she was a walking medical dictionary. I would call her often for her nursing advice as a new mother. Over the course of several years, Vera and 3 others would get together for dinner. We shared many laughs. Vera will be dearly missed.
Lori Lewis
Friend
August 6, 2020
Vera was a wonderful nurse and a great person. She touched so many lives throughout the years. I enjoyed working with her and learned a lot of valuable information from her. She will be greatly missed. Prayers for peace for the family and friends.
Angela Young
Friend
