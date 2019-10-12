|
|
Vernon McTeer
Mr. Vernon McTeer, 80, of Van Buren died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 30, 1938, in Sparta, Mo., to the late Orin and Ethel Lucille McTeer. He was the retired owner and operator of Universal Fire Equipment in Van Buren, a past president of the Arkansas Fire Extinguisher Board for four years and served 15 more years as a board member. He was a member of Pleasant Valley Church of Christ in Van Buren, where he drove the children's bus for many years. He served in the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife, Linda of the home; two daughters, Cindy Ridenour of Cedarville and Michelle Davis and her husband Grailen of Van Buren; nine grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Pleasant Valley Church of Christ with interment to follow at Gill Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Grailen Davis, Mickey Weaver, Jeremy Nowotny, Brendon Davis, John House and Ronnie Hatley.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Oct. 16, 2019