Vicky Huff
Vicky Sue Huff, 64, of Mulberry died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Ozark.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Belt Cemetery under direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by three daughters, Wanda Reed and Kelly Johnson, both of Huntsville and Carla Devore of Springdale; a son, Carl Devore of Conway; two sisters, Mary Holder of Lowell and Ruth McCartney of McFall, Mo.; two brothers, David Wilson Jr. of Fayetteville and Roger Wilson of Mulberry; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019