Vicky Spurr
Vicky Carol Spurr, 59, of Ozark died Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Ozark.
Memorial, visitation and potluck will be 2 p.m. Saturday at the Gardner Building. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Spurr of Conway; a daughter, Leigh Anne Carey of Ozark; a son, Chris Smith of Ozark; a sister, Sue Brooks of Oklahoma City; three brothers, Mike, Hank and John McLaughlin, all of Ozark; and four grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 12, 2019
