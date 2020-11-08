1/1
Violet Brake
1929 - 2020
Violet Brake
Violet Frankie Brake, 91, of Mulberry passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in a local nursing home.
Violet was born Sept. 13, 1929, in Mulberry to Andrew and Clara (Doss) McCollum. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Brake. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Oak Bower Cemetery in Mulberry, under direction of Ocker Funeral Home-Van Buren.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie Reeves of Mulberry; sons, John "Mitchell" Brake of Holiday Island, Danny Brake and Stanley Brake, both of Mulberry, and Larry Dwight Brake of Dyer; sister, Tora Webb of Ozark; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Leslie Webb, Gary Patterson, Ronnie McCollum, Lyndell McCollum, Danny Nichols and Andrew Lewis.
Online tributes: www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
