Virginia Hart
Virginia Ann (Barrentine) Hart, age 76, of Van Buren died after a long illness on Nov. 10, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 30, 1942, in Elaine to the late Prentiss Floyd (Jake) and Allie Mae Blake Barrentine. She was a graduate of Elaine High School, the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a bachelor's degree and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a master's degree. She taught English, French and journalism for 35 years in Berryville, Mansfield and retired from Van Buren High School. The youngest of 10 children, she loved books from childhood and was often found curled up with a library book and a cat. As a teacher, she shared her love of reading with her students and every person she met, always encouraging others to read. One of the highlights of her life was visiting France. She especially enjoyed the opportunity to sit at an outdoor café, sip coffee and eat croissants and practice her French with the locals. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Buren, where she sang in the choir and was a member of Peace Sunday School Class.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin Leon Hart Sr. in 2019 and Ralph Dale Rogers in 1989; her parents; four brothers, Prentiss Edward Barrentine, William Earl (Sonny Boy) Barrentine, Henry Frank Barrentine and Robert Allen Barrentine; and five sisters, Willie Pearl Barrentine, Dorothy Nell Barrentine Johnson, Betty Sue Barrentine Igou, Wanda Lou Barrentine and Barbara Jean (Nancy) Barrentine Hodges.
She is survived by two daughters, DaAnn Hahn and husband Bill of Big Sandy, Texas, and Lisa Carter and husband Lane of Fort Smith. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Cody Hahn of Elgin, Texas, Payton Hahn of Big Sandy, Zachary Hahn of Baton Rouge, La., Caleb Hahn of Big Sandy, Kayla Patton of Van Buren, Katherine Mann, Carson Carter and Collin Carter of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Carson Carter, Collin Carter, Caleb Hahn, Payton Hahn, Cody Hahn and Zachary Hahn.
The family will visit with relatives and friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Nov. 13, 2019