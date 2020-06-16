Virginia Stone
1946 - 2020
Virginia Stone
Virginia "Jenny" Lea Stone, 74, of Mountainburg passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 9, 1946, in Chester to Lonnie and Annie (Thomlinson) Friddle. She was a homemaker. Her entire life was about taking care of her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren more than anything in this world. She was the sweetest woman and no one will ever measure up to her. She loved her good smelling candles, old country music and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Roger "George" Stone; a sister, Helen June Seratt; and two brothers, Edward Friddle and Raymond Leon Friddle.
Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Edwards of Mountainburg; two sons, Michael Mason and fiancée Tad Gibbs of Mountainburg and Rusty Stone of Emerald Beach, Mo.; three sisters, Ailene Irvan, Louise Pawelek and Brenda Lane; two brothers, Archie Friddle and Johnny Friddle; six grandchildren, Stephanie Morgan, James Seabourn, Audie Mason, Shayna Denny, Christina Wood and Cody Stone; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Family-held memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18 at Chester Freewill Baptist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
