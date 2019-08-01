Home

Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mount McCurry Cemetery
Rudy, AR
Virginia Wilson Obituary
Virginia Wilson, 80, of Mulberry died Monday, July 29, 2019, in Van Buren.
Graveside service was held Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Mount McCurry Cemetery in Rudy under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by two daughters, Serrita Pense and Vanessa Davis; six sons, Jackie, Perry and Larry Cockerham, Curtis and Tony Romero and Travis Kaufmann; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
