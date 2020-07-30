Vivian Dowdy

Vivian Ruth (Hodges) Dowdy, 78, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at a local hospital. She retired from Consolidated Printing in Van Buren as a printer. She was a lifelong resident of Crawford County.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alden and Elsie (Payne) Hodges; and three brothers, Glen, Donald and Wayne Hodges.

She is survived by a daughter, Deborah Prewett of Van Buren; four sons, Bobby Standridge of Lawton, Okla., Scott Standridge and wife Dusti of Fort Smith, Tracy Standridge of Branson, Mo., and William Dean Dowdy Jr. of Van Buren; five sisters, Marjorie Misskelley of Cedarville, Evelyn Remler and husband Charles of Van Buren, Shirley Linton and husband Paul and Juanita Jones and husband Richard, both of Alma, and Cathy Hodges and husband Tim of Alabama; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1 at Dripping Springs Cemetery in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.



