Wade Fredrick Herbert, 53, of Fort Smith died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Service in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Carmen; three sons, Gary Shafer and Robert and Johnny Herbert; two stepdaughters, Trista and Kelly Richmond; a stepson, Jerry Cox; his stepfather, Richard Wilbur; a sister, Angel Wilbur; five brothers, Jimmi, Jeff, John and Richard Wilbur and Shawn Matice; and 18 grandchildren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
