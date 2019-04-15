|
|
Walter Spiesshoefer
Walter Spiesshoefer, 70, of Alma died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was a driver trainer for 36 years at USA Truck in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home with private committal under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Martha of the home; three daughters, Heike Spiesshoefer of Van Buren, Silke Spiesshoefer of Alma and Anke-Thora Mortensen of Van Buren; a son, Wolf Frederik Spiesshoefer of Alma; a sister, Waltraut Bormann of Itzehoe, Germany; six grandchildren, Alexandra, Rieka, Kai, Hans, Emma and Selena; and three great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Oliver and Josiah.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 17, 2019