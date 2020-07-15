1/1
Wanda Melton
Wanda Melton
Wanda Lee Melton, 87, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home. She was born May 27, 1933, in Oklahoma to Manuel and Flora Melton. She retired from Dixie Cup and was a member and secretary of Catcher Freewill Baptist Church.
She is survived by two sisters, Zow Walkup and Chloe Watts, both of Van Buren; two nieces, Gwen Hunter and Melissa Watts, both of Van Buren; two nephews, John Watts of Silver City, N.M., and Terry Watts of Van Buren; a great-niece; four great-nephews; a great-great-niece; and two great-great-nephews.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18 at Gill Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
