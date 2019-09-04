|
|
Wanda Young
Wanda Lee Young, 83, of El Dorado, Kan., formerly of Mountainburg, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a homemaker. She was born Oct. 29, 1935, in Chester to the late Eugene and Ester Lee (Seratt) Dover.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harrison Young; two grandchildren; and seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include three daughters, Linda McJunkin of Springdale, Bonnie Owen of El Dorado and Debra Denniston of Deer; one son, Ron Linna of Victorville, Calif.; three sisters, Mary Boles of Orosi, Calif., Catherine Johnson of Garfield and Erma Brewer of Bentonville; one brother, Virl Dover of Orosi; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
A private service will be held Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Brent Burden and Jeremiah, Beaucefus, Ricky, Noah and Drew Price Denniston.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 East, Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 5, 2019