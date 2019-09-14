|
Warren Prince
Warren E. Prince, 83, of Chester passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at a local hospital.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Marilyn (Lawson) Prince and Charlotte Prince; and his parents, Lloyd and Elfie (Drought) Prince.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel Prince of California; Calvin Rumage of Chester and Marlin Craig Rumage of Jacksonville, Fla.; his sister-in-law, Ruth Lawson of Chester; and four grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Pavilion in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Sept. 15, 2019