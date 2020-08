Or Copy this URL to Share

Wayman Bright II

Wayman Elliott Bright II, 30, of Soldotna, Alaska, died Aug. 25, 2020, in California.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Ocker Chapel in Alma. His body was cremated.

He is survived by a daughter, Erica Bright; two sons, Tyson and Christian Bright; his father, Wayman Bright Sr.; three sisters, Nichole Lewis, Courtney Bright and Savanna Brewer; and a brother, Michael Dumont-Bright.



