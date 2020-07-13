1/1
Wayne Blevins
Robert "Wayne" Blevins, 59, of Van Buren passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1960, in Fort Smith to Robert and Nancy Shores Blevins. He had worked at Sonic in Alma.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Dennis Blevins.
He is survived by seven sisters, Velma Arnold of Farmington, Suzy Jones and Betty Odom, both of Van Buren, Ramona Whisenhunt of Short and Lexia Hodges, Tammy Crawford and Lori McCory, all of Van Buren; and many nieces and nephews.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, please go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

Published in Press Argus-Courier from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
