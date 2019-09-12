|
Wayne Hays
Kenneth Wayne Hays, 95, died peacefully on Aug. 21, 2019. Born in Van Buren, a son of the late William "Bud" and Mary "Nan" (King) Hays, he also lived in Fayetteville, Elkins, Seminole, Okla., Greggton, Texas, LaGrange, Ga., Sharon, Mass., Durham, N.C., and Sun City West, Ariz. He also summered in Newport, R.I., since 1992.
Mr. Hays was a pioneer in the nonwovens industry and served as the charter president of the International Nonwovens and Disposables Association, now INDA. During his five-decade career in the industry, he was employed by Callaway Mills, Kendall Co., Colgate-Palmolive, Lutravil Co. and Freudenberg Spunweb. After retiring, Mr. Hays was again president of INDA, served as a consultant to Freudenberg and North Carolina State University and helped found the Nonwoven Cooperative Research Center. Wayne began his career at Sinclair Oil and Gas Co.
Mr. Hays received his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Arkansas and his Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University. Wayne served as a pilot in the Naval Air Corps during World War II.
Mr. Hays is survived by his wife of 72 years, Nancy Lang Hays; three children, Peter and his wife Dena of Fairfax Station, Va., Leslie Atwood and her husband Dean of Fairfax, Va., and Daniel and his wife Summer of Banner Elk, N.C.; and five grandchildren Peter, Steven, Benjamin, Jena and Madeline.
Wayne was the brother of the late Wannie Longfellow, the late William Hays and the late Jane Lumsden.
A service was held in Sun City West with plans for an Aug. 21, 2020, memorial gathering in Newport, RI.
Memorial donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund at [email protected]
