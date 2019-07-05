|
|
Wilburn Langley
Wilburn C. Langley, 84, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Rheem Manufacturing in Fort Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Juanita (Harrison) Langley; one sister, Freda Barnes; and two brothers, Jerry and Don Langley.
Funeral service will be graveside with military honors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by two daughters, Toni Brown of Bentonville and Deborah Pope and her husband Steve of Sidney; three grandchildren, Stephen Langley of Melbourne, Miranda Teran of Bentonville and Sara Brown of Rogers; and four great-grandchildren Hailey, Riley and Hayden Langley, all of Sidney, and Luna Teran of Bentonville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on July 7, 2019