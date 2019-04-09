|
William Brasher II
Willliam "Doc" N. Brasher II, 92, of Dyer passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at a local nursing home. He was a former construction worker and employee of Whirlpool, a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and a member of Dyer Methodist Church. He was born March 30, 1927, in Barling to the late W.N. and Vernon Elizabeth (Burkhart) Brasher. He was raised by his loving stepfather, Henry Furr, and mother, Vernon Elizabeth. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Lawanna Winfrey Brasher; and three sisters, Robbie Frazier, Wilma Lee Cadue and Hilda Porter.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Dyer Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include sons, Danny Brasher and wife Diane of Alma and William "Dockey" N. Brasher III and wife Linda of Dyer; sisters, Velma Weese of Dyer and Wanda Hawkins and husband Jerry of Ozark; six grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Dockey Brasher IV, Zack Brasher, Koby McDonald, Joey Dixon, Brad McGhee and Scott McDonald.
Honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Millsap, Ron Reed, Donald Whitaker, Sammy Whitlock and members of Dyer Methodist Church.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 10, 2019