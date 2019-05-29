|
William Eubanks
William "Bill" Mack Eubanks, age 62, of Adona passed away May 20, 2019. He was born July 30, 1956, in Danville, a son of the late Elmer and Ida Lou (Lakey) Eubanks.
Bill's first love was music. He played numerous instruments, but his favorite was the guitar. Not only was he a professional musician and singer, he was a gifted songwriter. He was also a skilled carpenter, welder, mechanic and automotive detail painter. He became a faithful servant of God — teaching, ministering and counseling those around him. He loved his family, unconditionally, and was quite the writer/storyteller. Even in difficult situations, his sense of humor was unparalleled. He will be greatly missed, but he is rejoicing with the Lord now (and probably asking if he can play a guitar).
He is survived by four daughters, two sons, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers and four sisters, Anthony (Diana) Eubanks, Cliff (Debby) Eubanks, Marie Hartley, Marilyn Page, Margaret Standridge and Rena (Joel) Woolf. In addition, he leaves behind a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private funeral service will be held for immediate family only. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Services in Star City.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on June 1, 2019