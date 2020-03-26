Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
William Fox

William Fox Obituary
William Fox
William "Sam" Fox, "Butch" to close family, died March 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with mesothelioma. He was 59 years old. He loved to play music, race cars, fish, camp, cook and spend time with family. He was a member of Abundant Life Baptist Church. He retired from Pepper Source. We are rejoicing that he is no longer in pain and is with his Savior in heaven.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary Della Fox and Bill Fox.
He is survived by two sons, Micheal Paul Fox of Van Buren and Wesley Fox and husband Jeff of Roland; his fiancée, Debra Molina of the home and her children Christina Pitts and husband Chris, Harold Wayne Adams and wife Brittany and their children Payton and Meloney; two sisters, Patti Caviness and husband Steve and Tereisa Ingram and husband Ron; and many nieces and nephews who loved him very much.
Graveside service will be held at Gill Cemetery Arbor, under the director of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Allen Caviness, Al Crelia, Reed Ingram, Charles Parker, Travis Chamberlain, Aaron Caviness and Mike Standridge.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Mar. 27, 2020
