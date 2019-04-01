Home

William Lowell Keith, 81, of Alma passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home. He was draftsman for Southland Furniture, a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving from 1958-64.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lowell Long and Kathryn Apple; a daughter, Lisa Horton; granddaughter, Brittney Osburn; four brothers, Bobby and Ward Keith, John Apple and Brian Davis; and a sister, Sandy Apple.
Service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with interment at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
He is survived by his wife, Gwendolyn of the home; a daughter Vicky Releford (Patrick) of Alma; four granddaughters, Shayle Releford, Vicktorya Releford, Summer Releford and Kayla Releford; a grandson, Robert Osburn; and a sister, Lola Marie Perry of North Carolina.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Keith, Harry Thomas, Patrick Releford, Tony Maxwell, Rick Keith and Danny Burris.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 3, 2019
