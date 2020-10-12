William Ketchum VI
William Lee Ketchum VI, 59, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. He was a carpenter at a cabinet shop and a member of Heritage Church in Van Buren.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Lee Ketchum V.
He is survived by his mother, Barbara Ketchum of the home; a daughter, Andrea Hernandez and husband Manuel of Van Buren; three sons, William Lee Ketchum VII and wife Robin of Van Buren, Chad Lee Ketchum of Claremore, Okla., and Joshua Ketchum-Pittman of Florida; three sisters, Darlene "Dar" Craft and husband Earle and Debra "Debbie" Franklin, both of Van Buren, and Donna "Donna Sue" Ford of Wister; a brother, Kenneth Ray Franklin Ketchum and wife Carrie of Cedarville; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Gracelawn Cemetery Arbor in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Manuel Hernandez Jr., Abraham Hernandez, Andrew Hernandez, Matt Franklin, William Ketchum VII and Bobby King.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
.