William McCormick
William Jack McCormick, 83, of Altus died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Altus.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark with burial at Houston Cemetery.
He is survived by two daughters, Jacquelin King of Altus and Tonya Hanson of Coal Hill; a son, Bobby McCormick of West Covina, Calif.; three sisters, Lavern Brown and Lena Pyron, both of Altus, and Mary Warren of West Fork; a brother, Tom McCormick of Altus; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
