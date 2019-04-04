|
|
Willie Jones
Willie Ruth Jones, 84, of Mulberry passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her home. She was a homemaker, a member of the Turner Quilting Club and attended Revis Hill Assembly of God Church. She was born Nov. 26, 1934, to the late Rufus and Hazel (Campbell) Holt.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ralph L. Jones; a sister, Wilma McDaniel; and a brother Rufus Holt Jr.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at Ocker Chapel of Alma with interment at Pope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan Jones of the home; sons, Richard Jones and wife Cathy of Prescott, Ronald Jones of Charleston, Dennis "Red" Jones and wife Karen of Lavaca, Randall Jones of the home and Roger "Dinky" Jones and wife Donna of Lone Grove, Okla.; sister, Marilyn Kizer and husband Blaine of Dyer; brother, Jesse Holt and wife Lois of Ringgold, Ga., and David Holt and wife Charlotte of Ozark; adopted daughters, Barbara Taylor of Chester and Juanitta Fryar of Moutainburg; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Manuel Jones, Ralphie Jones, Levi Jones, Chad Jones, Adam Jones, Josh Jones, Mark Jones and Cody Owsley.
Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Robin Jones, Cathy Jones, Laura Owsley, Amethyst Hallum and Linda Jones.
The family will visit with friends 3-5 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or ALS Association.
A special thank you goes out to the Heart of Hospice team for the excellent care and support given to her and the family. We appreciate all of you more than you know.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 5, 2019