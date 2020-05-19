|
|
Willis Wood
Willis G. Wood, 84, of Alma passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Dec. 13, 1935, to John and Pearl (Parker) Wood. He was a retired carpenter, farmer and cattleman and a member of Pigeon Creek Freewill Baptist Church. He loved living on the farm, spending time with his grandkids and drinking coffee at Simmons Quick Stop.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Lois Wood of the home; a daughter, Lana Blair and husband Almon of Alma; two sons, John Wood and wife Jennifer of Alma and Marty Wood and wife Lisa of Elkins; a sister, Lorene Adams of Fayetteville; a brother, Earl Wood of Odum, Ill.; and seven grandchildren, Branden Wood, Kaley Carroll, Taylor Blair, Kade Wood, Landon Blair, Devin Wood and Chase Wood.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Bidville Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma. Services will be live streamed on the funeral home's Facebook page.
Pallbearers will be Josh Carroll, Branden Wood, Kade Wood, Devin Wood, Chase Wood, Landon Blair, Taylor Blair and Kaley Carroll.
Honorary pallbearers are Roger Atwell and his coffee buddies at Simmons Quick Stop.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on May 20, 2020