Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winnie Sullivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winnie Sullivan


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Winnie Sullivan Obituary
Winnie Sullivan
Winnie Evelyn Sullivan, 86, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born March 7, 1934, in Barling to the late John and Edna Perryman. She retired from Whirlpool.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ves Sullivan; a son, Homer "BoBo" Blacketer; a sister, Elwanda Ebel; four brothers, James, Robert, Ralph and Curtis Perryman; and her stepmother, Belva Perryman.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Sheehan of Oklahoma City and Sue Sheridan of Van Buren; a daughter-in-law, Paula Strickland and husband Ron of Herington, Kan.; four sisters, Jean Perryman, Martha Butler and Wilma Perryman, all of Central City, and Shirley Poole of Van Buren; two brothers, Charles Proctor of Barling and Johnny Perryman of Hackett; nine grandchildren, Sara, Donna, Ann, Amy, Jon, Joseph, Amanda, Tammy and Rachel; 18 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service will be held at Barling Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 24 at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the online at .
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -