Yvonne Stowe
Yvonne Stowe, 93, of Van Buren passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born July 31, 1926, in Cedar City, Utah, to the late Glenn and Ora Williams. She was a homemaker and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Stowe; and two sons, Tony and Randy Stowe.
She is survived by a daughter, Vickie Brown and husband Tim of Van Buren; two sisters, Lona Poole of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and Bonnie Smith of West Jordan, Utah; eight grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alma, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren. She will be laid to rest at Joshua Memorial Park in Lancaster, Calif., under the direction of Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary of Lancaster.
The family will visit with friends from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Press Argus-Courier on Jan. 18, 2020