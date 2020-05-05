A Carmella Kadlec



Binghamton - Antoinette Carmella Kadlec, "Carmie" to all who loved her, passed away on May 3, 2020, at age 77, after bravely fighting several health issues for the past year. She was a lifelong resident of Binghamton. Carmie was reunited with her husband Jim; her parents, Rocco and Antoinette Marrongelli; her sisters, Fran, Mary, and Philly, and her brothers, Tom, Sal, Rocco, Nick, Lawrence, and Anthony. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Terri & Derek Sanderson, of Troy, NY; her son, Jimmy and his girlfriend, Chelsea Tracy-Bronson, of Seaside Park, NJ; and her grandson Justin Sanderson. Also survived by her brother, Joe (Dolores) Marrongelli, of Binghamton, her in-laws, John Kadlec of Oxford, NY, and Valerie and John Matias of Johnson City, NY; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Carmie graduated from Binghamton Central High School and spent her career in banking, working at Marine Midland, HSBC, and Binghamton Savings Bank. After retirement, she continued to work at the Binghamton Mets stadium, the Holiday Inn, and the Town of Kirkwood. Carmie was an Italian who couldn't cook, but she could make pizzelles like no one else and found many other ways to enjoy life. She was a past treasurer of the American Legion Post 1254 and the Women's Abruzzees Club. Carmie enjoyed puzzles and crocheting, often selling her crafts at local fairs with her friends Susan and Kathy. She was a member of several bowling leagues in her younger years and it was in a bowling alley where she met the love of her life, Jim. Carmie loved playing Uno with her grandson, Justin and her weekly game of Nickels with her crew - Patty, Karen, Joe, Diane, MaryAnn and chef Frank. If Carmie couldn't be found playing Bingo, she was likely at Tioga Downs, her home away from home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the Slovak Catholic Cemetery in Binghamton. Following the service friends are invited to pay their respects from 11:45 AM- 12:15 PM by driving into the cemetery main entrance and acknowledging the family, who will greet them with a wave and their gratitude as you pass by. Due to the requirements of social distancing, driving by is the only acceptable greeting. Do not try to stop or exit your vehicle. Our Mom was a beautiful soul, with a beautiful smile, bringing joy to all who knew her. Carmie loved with her whole heart and then some. She will be missed in the same way. We ask you to honor Carmie's memory by sharing a smile and loving with your whole heart. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.













