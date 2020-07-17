1/1
A. Marie Jones
1921 - 2020
A. Marie Jones

Johnson City - Marie (Anna Marie) Jones moved to her heavenly home on Thursday, July 16,2020 at the James G. Johnston Nursing Home, Johnson City, NY. Born on January 30, 1921 in Herrickville, PA, she lived in the NY/PA area all her life. Marie retired from General Electric after 23 years but never retired from her passion for cooking, catering and entertaining guest in her home. Her love for watching the NY Yankees also remained strong through the years. Marie was predeceased by her husband's Lyn Youmans, Russ Arthur and Max Jones; son Jerry (Brenda) Youmans; sister Alice Mae (Fred) Butts. She is survived by her children Lynette Sheckler; Craig (Billie Jo) Youmans as well as her grandchildren Rusty, Riesa and Brian; great grandchildren Bayleigh and Lainey; many nieces, nephews and extended Moon and Jones families have also filled her life. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00-11:00am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday at 12:00pm, noon, at West Lenox Cemetery, PA. In lieu of flowers, Marie asks that donations be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Activities Department at Hilltop Retirement, 286 Deyo Hill Road, Johnson City, NY 13790. The family wishes to thank the Hilltop Staff and JGJ Nursing/Star Unit for the loving care given over the years.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
