Aaron M. Collins
Owego - Aaron M. Collins, of Owego, NY passed away on Monday October 19, 2020 at Rockaway Care Facility in Far Rockaway, NY. He was born in Johnson City, NY on April 5, 1993 and was a graduate of Owego Free Academy Class of 2011. He was predeceased by his mother, Christina Jones-Bryant; and his grandfather, Pa Collins. Aaron is survived by his father, Jeff Collins, of Owego; his brother, Charles and Joelle Morrow, of Apalachin; his sister, Jessica Wheeland, of Newark Valley; his nieces and nephews, Ryllieann and Caden Morrow; Cameron and Christian Wheeland; his grandparents, Tom and Gloria Jones; his grandma, Ma Collins; his many aunts, uncles and cousins; a special friend, Emily Riehle; and the staff and friends at RSS in Owego.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at Richards Funeral Home, Owego. The family wishes to extend their special thanks to the staff at Wilson Hospital CV ICU and ICU for the care they provided Aaron. Consider a memorial contribution in his memory to TBI research. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com