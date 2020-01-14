|
|
Abbey Mae Luffman
Owego, NY - Abbey Mae Luffman, 16, passed away, Sunday, January 12, 2020 due to a sudden illness. Abbey is survived by her parents, Marcy and Lars Luffman; brother, Craig Luffman; sister, Briann Luffman; maternal grandparents, Marie and Donald Wunder; Mike and Liz Ellis; paternal grandparents, William and Mary Ann Luffman; several aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Abbey was a member of the Owego Free Academy Class of 2021. Her circle was wide and she touched so many lives with her spunky personality, quick wit and bright smile. Abbey worked as a hostess at MJ's Bar and Restaurant, scooped ice cream at Ice Cream Works and was a life guard at her neighborhood pool. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 300 Main St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Abbey M. Luffman's memory to Finger Lakes Donor Recovery network, 30 Corporate Woods, Unit 220, Rochester, NY 14623 or OFA Music Boosters Club, 1 Sheldon Guile Blvd., Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Abbey's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020