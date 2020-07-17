Acacia "Caci" Gross
Richmond, VA - Acacia "Caci" Gross 20, of Richmond tragically left us too soon on July 12, 2020 as a result of an accident. She is survived by so many family and friends who love her. She loved her two cats, Molly and Padfoot. She was a devoted fan of the Red Sox, Harry Potter, Hamilton and Doctor Who. You could find her in her spare time with her iced coffee discussing history, perfecting her flawless makeup routine, ghost hunting with Tommy, or baking while dancing. Caci was a delight in everyone's life she touched. She chose to be an organ donor so we can all take comfort that she will continue to live on in both our hearts and in others' lives. Her dream was to be a museum curator. The family will receive friends 2pm to 5pm Monday, July 20, 2020 at Bliley's Staples Mill. A private service will be livestreamed 12pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, on blileys.com/obituaries/tribute
Interment will be private.