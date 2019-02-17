Services
Key West, Florida - On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Ada Schuler, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 94 in Key West, Florida. Ada was born on November 2, 1924 in Susquehana, Pa to Adolf and Victoria (Zoldak) Stackowitz. She worked for GAF/Ansco as a model and did clerical work. On September 2, 1950, she married Robert Schuler. They raised three sons, Michael, David and Richard. Ada had a passion for socializing. Anyone that knew her loved her beautiful smile, her witty humor and religious spirit. Ada was preceded in death by her father, Adolf, and her mother, Victoria, sisters Blanche Perry and Helen Shulman, brother John Stackowitz, and husband Robert,. She is survived by her brother Eugene and Aime Stack , her children, Mike and Leigh Anne Schuler, Dave and Barb Schuler, Rick Schuler and his partner Elaine, and several nieces, and a nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. A graveside service will also be held at St John Cemetery in Susquehanna, Pa in late spring.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 17, 2019
