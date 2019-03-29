|
|
Adam H. Masland
Castle Creek - Adam H. Masland, 7, was born on September 12, 2011 and passed away with his parents Dean and Lynne Masland by his side on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He is survived by his siblings Lorie Woughter, David & Leslie Masland, Becky & Alvin Sutter, Robin & Kenny Bain, Aimee & Dom Sanchez, Robert Howard (Garesha), Charles Masland (Angelina), Alicia Masland, Carlynne Masland, Ali Masland and Kyleighana Masland. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Adam was known for his smiles and his giggles. He was our "giggly man". Adam came into our lives as a ray of sunshine on his 3rd birthday and was to overcome many challenges. On August 28, 2017 his adoption was finalized. We want to thank all those who helped Adam to accomplish great things and especially the M.O.V.E. program at Broome-Tioga BOCES where we would see Adam take his first steps. To his beloved "Teacher Trish" and more recently his "First Lady" Jessica and all the community at school we thank you. Adam Loved you all! Bus driver Steve never missed an opportunity to tell Adam "Next Stop Oval Office" as he rode the lift up into the bus. He is in Heaven now where there are no wheelchairs and he is running freely and talking with Jesus.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 3pm at the Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist Church, with a meal to follow. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 2pm until the time of service. Please consider wearing yellow for our sunshine and pop a pair of sunglasses on your head.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019