Adam Nathan Kelly
- - Adam Nathan Kelly passed away on February 23, 2019 from complications having to do with Lupus. He was 35 years old.
He is predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Joan. He is survived his Parents, James and Mary Kelly of Apalachin; 17 siblings and their significant others (Mike and Julia, Tom and Sue, Katie and Steve, Eileen and Gary, Theresa and Bill, John and Teresa, Anne and John, Matt and Maxine, Julie and Rodney, Dan and Marjorie, Tim and Amanda, Joe and Elise, Jim, Sharon and Riadh, Chris and Navin, Sara and Keith, and Jennifer and Troy); approximately 150 nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and his beloved pet Guinea Pigs, Bambino and Master Splinter. He is also survived by every person whose lives he touched with his courage, positive attitude, and playful trash talk.
Adam will be remembered for facing insurmountable odds with joy and a sense of humor; he will be remembered for his trash-texts and his "I think it would be funny if..." scenarios, in which he would imagine ridiculous things happening to his family and friends and then put them in writing.
"I think it would be funny if you got roughed up by a man wearing a neck pillow." -Adam Kelly
He will be remembered for his love of the New York Yankees through thick and thin. He treasured his Yankees jersey was given to him by his brother, Tim. He was able to go to one of the last games at the old Yankees Stadium and get a "seat upgrade" when other fans had given up and gone home, only to see the Yankees come back and win late in the game.
He will be remembered as the Superman that he was and continues to be, in all of our hearts and minds. He found ways to laugh when facing situations that would have made anyone else give up.
He will be remembered for uniting his family and making us all better people for having been given the honor of loving him and being loved by him. He was the little brother that we all were lucky to have and that we can't imagine living without.
A special thanks to his sister and brother-in-law, Sara and Keith Price, who gave much of their time and love to make sure that Adam had what he needed and was taken to the many doctors' appointments that he had over the last months of his life; to his sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Bill Ciotoli, who put a roof over his head for the first year after he moved to New York and supported by helping him find his own apartment and live independently; and to the many family members who, though far away, still found it in their hearts to provide financial and moral support for him. We all know that Adam made it easy to be our brother's keeper. He appreciated all of you for what you did and for how much you cared about him.
A special thanks as well to his sister, Mary, who passed away in December and whose last wishes were honoring her baby brother. Adam was incredibly humbled by this.
A celebration of Adam's life will be held Saturday at noon at the Moose Lodge, 3 Goodrich Road, Owego, NY 13827. In lieu of flowers, please support the Lupus Foundation of America.
We love you, Adam. All of us.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 26, 2019