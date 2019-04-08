|
|
Adam T. Walsh
4/15/85-4/8/07
Dear Adam, it's honestly so hard to believe that 12 years have now passed and that we'd be celebrating your 34th birthday next week. This year is so very special with Ben getting married, and I long for your presence more than ever. I do believe though, with my whole heart, that while we may not see you on this wonderful day, you will indeed be standing right beside your brother with your hand on his shoulder. Rest peacefully goobernut. I love you. Mom
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 8, 2019