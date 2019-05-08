|
|
Adamo Circensi
Endicott - Adamo Circensi, 89, of Endicott, passed away, Friday, May 3, 2019. He is survived by his son and daughter in law John and Amalia; a granddaughter Giada; a sister Gina, brother in law brother Giuseppe Biondi, nephews and nieces (Italy); a brother and sister in law John and Viera Mancini of Endicott; a nephew Michael (Bethany) and niece Lisa; also several cousins in the USA and Italy. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott. The family wishes to thank Willow Point staff for the kind and gentle care shown to Adamo during his stay there.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday May 10 at 11 am from St. Anthony of Padua Church, 306 Odell Avenue, Endicott. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at church Friday from 10 am until Mass time at 11 am. Expressions of sympathy in Adamo's memory may be made to the St. Anthony's Food Pantry, 906 Jenkins Street, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 8 to May 9, 2019