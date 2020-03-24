Resources
More Obituaries for Addie Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Addie Elizabeth (Betty) Newman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Addie Elizabeth (Betty) Newman Obituary
Addie Elizabeth (Betty) Newman

Addie Elizabeth (Betty) Newman, 95, passed away Monday evening, March 23, 2020 at the Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home.

She was predeceased by two brothers, Elton and Robert Kenyon and a sister, Reta LeSuer.

She is survived by two sons, Donald (Beatrice) Newman of Edinburg, TX and Dennis (Anita) Newman of Camano Island, WA, three daughters, Patricia (Albert) Slack of Belleville, IL, Sandra (John) Scarlett, Binghamton, and Sally Newman (Martin Narozny) of Binghamton, a very devoted friend, David Hall, grandchildren, Donald J. Newman, Krystal Salmon, Dennis Newman II, Mark Slack, Shelley Barney, Lisa Marie Natishak, Shelly Moore, Maureen Simms, John Scarlett, many great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was an Army veteran of WWII and a retired employee of the River Mede Manor Nursing Home. Betty enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard at the First Ward Senior Citizens Center.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the First Ward Senior Citizens Center, Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home, 863 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 for their compassionate care given to Betty during her stay.

Kindly share your reflections of Betty on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Addie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -