|
|
Addie Elizabeth (Betty) Newman
Addie Elizabeth (Betty) Newman, 95, passed away Monday evening, March 23, 2020 at the Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home.
She was predeceased by two brothers, Elton and Robert Kenyon and a sister, Reta LeSuer.
She is survived by two sons, Donald (Beatrice) Newman of Edinburg, TX and Dennis (Anita) Newman of Camano Island, WA, three daughters, Patricia (Albert) Slack of Belleville, IL, Sandra (John) Scarlett, Binghamton, and Sally Newman (Martin Narozny) of Binghamton, a very devoted friend, David Hall, grandchildren, Donald J. Newman, Krystal Salmon, Dennis Newman II, Mark Slack, Shelley Barney, Lisa Marie Natishak, Shelly Moore, Maureen Simms, John Scarlett, many great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
She was an Army veteran of WWII and a retired employee of the River Mede Manor Nursing Home. Betty enjoyed playing pool and shuffleboard at the First Ward Senior Citizens Center.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to the First Ward Senior Citizens Center, Clinton Street, Binghamton, NY 13905.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at the Elizabeth Church Manor Nursing Home, 863 Front Street, Binghamton, NY 13905 for their compassionate care given to Betty during her stay.
Kindly share your reflections of Betty on her guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020