Adele M. Figura



Binghamton - Adele M Figura, age 86, went peacefully to Lord on Saturday April 27, 2018. She was born in Binghamton, NY on April 9, 1933 to Quarino and Ernestine Cervini. She was married to the love of her life, Andrew J. Figura on May 24 1962, who predeceased her on January 7,2004. Together they raised three children, Andrew Q. Figura (October 24 2016), Frederick J Figura(Lisa) and Phillip O. Figura (Rachel). Adele lived a long and full life. She loved spending time with her family. She took pride in always having a hot picnic lunch ready when her husband and sons returned from a long day trout fishing. She and her sister Elaine Pessagno (96), lived out their version of "The Golden Girls" when they went to Florida with a friend for several years. Adele loved to talk with people. For many years she owned and operated a beauty parlor in Chenango Bridge. Fixing hair was often an excuse to spend time with her friends, make them beautiful, and learn about their families. She maintained many of those friendships long after she retired. She loved her friend and fellow hairdresser, Nancy Jeavons dearly. They would talk on the phone and play pranks on each other several times a day. She is survived by son Fred, his wife Lisa, their children Mckenzie, Aiden and Zachary Sager and his fiancé Courtney Petrylak; her son Phil, his wife Rachel and their children Brady and Eva. Adele was so very proud of her children and grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister Elaine Pessagno and her brother Romeo "Jimmy" Cervini. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday May 4th, 2019 from 9am until 10am at St. Cyril and Methodius Church, 148 Clinton Street, Binghamton NY 13905. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10am and Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019