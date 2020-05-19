Adeline Zevan
Johnson City - On Monday, May 18, 2020, Adeline Zevan, of Johnson City, New York, passed away peacefully, due to Covid-19, into the loving arms of Jesus at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 41 years, George Zevan, Sr.; her parents, Felix and Frances Filip; sister, Stella and (John) Hricik; and brother-in-law and nephew, Richard Sr. (Rick Jr.) Stever. She is survived by her sister, Pauline Stever; her loving children George and (Rachel) Zevan Jr., Lillian (Tom) Nead, Gloria (Dennis) Falvey, Caroline (Tom) Ciak; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren, Brock, (Brielle and Bryce), Brent (Ethan, Adeylnn, and Georgie), Laura (Joe) (Rachel, Joseph, Michael and Julia), Lena (Bryan) (Sophia and Anthony), Lisa (Travis) (Tommy and Luke), Jen (Jason) (Henryk), Ted, Dan, Denny (Melissa) (Evan and Norah), Michelle (Jesse) (Grace, Faith, and Josiah), Stacia (Dave) (Casimir), Emily (Ricky) (Hallie, Miriam, and Jawad), Grace (Patrick) (Jade, Jolanta, and another baby expected in September), and many loving, nieces, nephews, and their families. She had very special friends, many of whom were blessed to call her "Mom." "Family first" was important to her, and she always had an open door to anyone in need. She was greatly loved by everyone and she is going to be truly missed.
Adeline graduated from U.E. High School and attended Cornell University, worked as a government inspector and read blue prints during WWII, was a shoe stitcher for Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory, and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother.
There could be 98 wonderful nouns and adjectives to describe our matriarch of 98 years. Fiery and expressive, Adeline had an infectious smile, a very hardy contagious laugh, and a beautiful heart. She lived a simple life with dignity and poise. She was a powerful prayer "warrior" for family and friends, favored babysitter for three generations, fantastic cook (especially halupki, perogies, & paska), "foodie," master gardener & canner, lesson giver, story teller, competitive Chinese checker player, resourceful woman (the special green dress), great listener, and seamstress (daughter's clothing & wedding gowns). She created beautiful handiwork (quilts & crocheted "Babacia" afghans), passing these skills down to the next generation(s). She loved adventure and travel. She had an amazing memory and hand-wrote special letters and cards up until her final days. Covid did not destroy her spirit, unconditional love, or her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. The day before she passed, her sweet nurse, Michelle, made video chats possible so the family could say their final goodbyes. Her final sentiments were, "Do not cry for me; be happy; Jesus finally has room for me."
A deeply sincere thank you to all the staff at Willow Point for their loving, compassionate care, kindness, and thoughtfulness to our Mom throughout her time at Willow Point, especially during her final hours.
Due to the pandemic, please click https://www.chopyak-scheider.com/obituaries/obituary-listings to view the funeral service. Follow the link, click on Adeline's picture, and select "Tribute Wall." On this page, the live webcast can be viewed. Services will be live on Thursday at 11 am with Very Rev. Ilya Gotlinsky officiating. Private burial will be at the Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to: Dormition of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church (please indicate on the memo line whether you desire the donation to go to the church or to Medical Mission Outreach in Haiti (Dr. Lazarus Gehring) 54 Baxter Street, Binghamton, NY 13905, OR memorial donations to COVID-19 treatment research. Please mail checks to Upstate Foundation, 750 E. Adams Street CAB 326, Syracuse, NY 13210.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 19 to May 20, 2020.