Adrienne Lindemann
Arvada, CO - Adrienne Dewhurst Orr Lindemann, 82, passed away December 25, 2019 in Arvada, Colorado. Born August 10, 1937 in Liberty, NY to Vivian Dewhurst Orr, a teacher, and George Adrian Orr, a pharmacist, Adrienne attended Binghamton North High School and graduated from Dean Academy, Franklin, MA. She attended Fisher Junior College, Boston MA.
Adrienne moved to New York City in 1957 where she soon met her beloved husband, Eugene A. Lindemann. The couple moved to Brooklyn Heights in 1962 and lived there until 2017. Adrienne was an active member of the Junior League of Brooklyn and a variety of other Brooklyn organizations. She adored all that New York City had to offer and enjoyed attending the opera, symphony and dining out. In 2017 she moved to Arvada, Colorado with her husband to be closer to family.
Adrienne is survived by her husband, Eugene A. Lindemann; brother-in-law, John W. Lindemann; nieces Virginia M. Lindemann and Heather A. Lindemann; and two grand nieces, Isabel and Julia Roman-Lindemann.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020