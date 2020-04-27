|
Dr. Agatino DiBella
Endwell - On Monday, April 20, 2020, Dr. Agatino DiBella, of Endwell, New York, faithful husband of Maria DiBella; loving father of Roberto and Bruno DiBella, their wives Monica and Anita; and caring grandfather of Tosca, Paloma, and Ariza DiBella, passed away at the age of 89. He is survived by many other loving family and friends in the United States and Italy, including his brother and sister-in-law, Ken and Nilde Marcinowski, and their children Michelle, Ken, and Jennifer.
Agatino was born in Binghamton, NY on January 14, 1931. He spent his early years in Italy, graduating from the University of Bologna Medical School in 1957. Upon returning to the United States, Agatino competed his post-graduate medical degree at New York University in 1961. As a family physician, Agatino devoted almost his entire lifetime caring for his patients at all hours of the day whether during daily hospital visits or by making house calls. Although Dr. DiBella left his medical practice in 1998, he worked for the State of New York almost another twenty years reviewing disability claims. Agatino embodied the Hippocratic Oath and he always performed his practice with the best interests of his patients in mind. In almost four decades of helping generations of families, he truly left a lasting impression on so many in the community. Despite his lifelong devotion to medicine, Agatino above all treasured his family. He adored his wife, never leaving her side, and cherished his children.
Because of the COVID-19 public gathering restrictions, no public viewing will take place and Agatino will be entombed at a private ceremony for immediate family at Calvary Cemetery in Johnson City, NY. Once these restrictions are lifted, the family plans to have a memorial ceremony at Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, 1905 Watson Boulevard, Endicott, NY 13760 at a date to be announced.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020