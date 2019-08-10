Services
- - Agnes Ella (Rockwell) Bederka, 95, passed away peacefully at Lourdes Hospital on July 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her Father and Mother, Thomas and Ella Rockwell; husband, Fred J.; son Albert J.; and beloved Sisters, Mildred and Francis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Thelma, Granddaughters Jennifer Bederka, Stacey and her husband Michael Isles, and Aimee and her husband Josh Lutynski, Great-Grandchildren Christopher Bederka, Sonya and Sasha Lutynski. She is also survived by many Nieces, Nephews, friends, neighbors, her grandcats Emily, Bella, Carl, Louie, and Gigi and Grand pups, Ember and Archie.

Agnes was a resilient child of the Great Depression, graduate of Binghamton North High School where her friends called her "Rocky", a volunteer at the Port Crane Army Depot during World War II, devoted Wife to Fred and loving Mother to Albert and Thomas, and a maternal figure to her grandchildren.

Agnes appreciated all living things, her flowers - especially her roses, her many cats (though Momma Boots, Coco, and Scamp held a special place in her heart.) She took great pleasure in feeding the neighborhood squirrels and birds, and the occasional stray cat or dog. Her sharp wit and dry sense of humor delighted her family, friends and neighbors with whom she enjoyed chatting and gossiping.

A private graveside service will be held.

Donation's in Agnes' memory can be made to Project PAW, 127 Bevier Street, Binghamton New York 13904 or the donate tab at their website: https://projectpaw.org.

Arrangements by Fischer - Scholder Funeral Home, Binghamton, NY.
